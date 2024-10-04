Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,698,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $214.02 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $222.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

