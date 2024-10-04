iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $190.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

