Anchor Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

