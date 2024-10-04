The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in The Cigna Group by 845.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $340.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.19. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

