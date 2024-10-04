Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

