Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 900 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of VYMI stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $74.28.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.