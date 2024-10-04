Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 900 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

