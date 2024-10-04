Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $486.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $517.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

