Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $193.47.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.
