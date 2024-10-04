Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 457 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after buying an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Clorox by 1,715.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $144,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clorox by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

NYSE CLX opened at $161.31 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $144.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

