Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at $1,694,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at $4,508,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BTSGU opened at $56.00 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $58.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63.

BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend

About BrightSpring Health Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

