Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 33,439 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,439 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of Ormat Technologies worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $32,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,754.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.53. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $212.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

