Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 81,800 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.48% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,494,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $53,676,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $6,304,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,080,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

