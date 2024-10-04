117,400 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 117,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

