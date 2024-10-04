Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2,109.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 369,134 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CFG opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.