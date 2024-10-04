Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stake Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.47% of Qifu Technology worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 88.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 94.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $31.92 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

