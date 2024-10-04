PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,091 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 957.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after buying an additional 547,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 539,381 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 246.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $16,269,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,179,598 shares in the company, valued at $647,193,688.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,952,300 shares of company stock worth $97,300,026. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Up 8.0 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.