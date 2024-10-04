Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

AMP stock opened at $479.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $482.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.95.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.