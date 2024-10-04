Stratis Market Capitalization Achieves $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $21,069.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.99 or 0.03898611 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.