Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNCRL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.92. 3,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.30.
