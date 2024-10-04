Creditcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.36 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $155.41 million and $5.36 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000761 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

