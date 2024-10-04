Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.96 and last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 6097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Brompton Split Banc Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.06. The company has a market cap of C$217.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 10,500 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.33, for a total transaction of C$108,465.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,519 shares of company stock worth $252,351.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

