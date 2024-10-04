RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,473. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

