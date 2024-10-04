RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RFM remained flat at $16.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,622. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.