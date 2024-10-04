RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RFM remained flat at $16.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,622. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.54.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
