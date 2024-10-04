Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of Qorvo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Qorvo stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

