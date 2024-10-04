52,856 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,515,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Amgen stock opened at $317.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.62.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.55.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

