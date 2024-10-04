Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $18.81 Million Investment in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPATU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,807,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,890,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000.

GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GPATU stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.99.

GP-Act III Acquisition Profile

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.

