Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.40% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $12,407,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.