Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

