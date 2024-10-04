Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,044 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cameco were worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after buying an additional 437,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 433,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.