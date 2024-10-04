Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 715,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,878 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $20,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

