Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $17.71 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 305,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $80.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

