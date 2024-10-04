Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $226.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

