Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $25.81 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2,063.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,378 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,169 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after acquiring an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $87,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $302.03.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

