Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $26.48 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1,946.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,619 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $26,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $201.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.34 and a 200-day moving average of $194.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.56 and a 52-week high of $208.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

