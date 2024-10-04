Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases New Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HCI Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

HCI Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HCI stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

