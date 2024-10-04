Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $34,000 in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $835.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,133.33%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,830,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,830,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,258 shares of company stock valued at $215,160. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

