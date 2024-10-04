Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $28.49 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16,966.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,457 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 203,259 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $28,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,506 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,376 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 357,425 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,957.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,565 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.11. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.71 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.