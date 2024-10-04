Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,380 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RingCentral by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $331,589.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,651,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,396 over the last three months. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

