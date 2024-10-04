Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $38,000 in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 110,189 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 58.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 54,227 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 97.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HealthStream Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $895.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

