Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BW. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 196,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 352,607 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $178.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

