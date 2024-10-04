16,519 Shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul Stone bought 39,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $101,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,558.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Paul Stone purchased 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,300.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

