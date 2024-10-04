Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.30 ($0.30), with a volume of 80000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.30).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ebiquity
Ebiquity Trading Down 0.9 %
About Ebiquity
Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ebiquity
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.