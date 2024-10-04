Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 32,021 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.48.
Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 48.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
