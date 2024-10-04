Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 32,021 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.48.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 48.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

