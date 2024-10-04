Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.26 ($0.06), with a volume of 1174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.91 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Up 9.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.06.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
