PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.55 and last traded at $106.73. 193,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 252,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $1,185,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,651,141.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,804.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,492,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 256.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 61,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.