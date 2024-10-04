Osmosis (OSMO) Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Osmosis has a market cap of $375.20 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.00252258 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,893,958 coins and its circulating supply is 686,292,952 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

