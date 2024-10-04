ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 4% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $19,137.31 and approximately $1.35 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

