BNB (BNB) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $555.65 or 0.00891473 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $81.09 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,527 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,569.0598265. The last known price of BNB is 548.54693206 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2252 active market(s) with $1,605,275,707.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

