BNB (BNB) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $555.65 or 0.00891473 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $81.09 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,527 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,569.0598265. The last known price of BNB is 548.54693206 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2252 active market(s) with $1,605,275,707.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
