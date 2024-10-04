CashBackPro Price Tops $0.0608 on Major Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $25,252.92 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,253.66 or 0.99877968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06184673 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $27,333.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.