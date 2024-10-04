DigiByte One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.80 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $110.18 million and $1.80 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,329.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.02 or 0.00521452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00104391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00237146 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00073686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,286,947,370 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

